Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 22-26, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 22-26, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Karly Shea Buchanan, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 22 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 23 on $1,500 bond.

Lazaro Larry Cantu, 67, of Austin was arrested Dec. 22 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Christopher Carter, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 22 by LCSO: detainer.

Christopher Ray Flippin, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 22 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-terroristic threat against a public servant. Released Dec. 24 with credit for time served.

Clinton Norman Johnson, 41, of Buda was arrested Dec. 22 by LCSO: detainer.

Carlos Mejia-Muyuc, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 22 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Nieves Ray Solis, 32, of Llano was arrested Dec. 22 by LCSO: detainer.

Cheyenne Kody Stapp, 41, of Needville was arrested Dec. 22 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of marijuana. Released Dec. 23 on personal recognizance.

Chance Edmund Wilkinson, 50, of Crowley was arrested Dec. 22 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 23 on personal recognizance.

Tommie Joe Nettle, 54, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 23 by BCSO: cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Miguel Castelan-Garduno, 49, was arrested Dec. 24 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Kelin Castellanos-Osorio, 31, was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Hector Castro-Amaya, 30, was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Levi Cordero-Morales, 33, was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Siro Cortez-Ruiz, 38, was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Mayer Garcia-Cipriano, 35, was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Eduardo Loeza-Vasquez, 29, was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Ronai Nunez-Vargas, 23, was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Jose Pantoja-Perez was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Angel Sanchez-Loyola, 37, was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Moises Tigre-Santana, 38, was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Marion Valle-Chapez, 39, was arrested Dec. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Tiffany Jade Westmoreland, 38, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 24 by BCSO: criminal mischief.

Genaro Nava-Yanez, 35, was arrested Dec. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 26 to ICE.

Antonio Rangel de la Rosa, 31, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 25 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 26 on $1,500 bond.

Nicholas Terrell Brooks, 26, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 26 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Estephen Rey Esposito Jr., 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 26 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Scott Harvey, 40, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 26 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to appear, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, expired driver’s license. Released same day on $2,500 in bonds.

Michael Brandon Williams, 49, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 26 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, obstructing highway passageway.

