Sun and fun in the Christmas forecast

The view from a trail at Doeskin Ranch, part of the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge. Staff photo

The forecast for Christmas Day, on Monday, Dec. 25, is sunny with mild temperatures. A few stormy and unseasonably warm days will precede the holiday, but the week of Christmas promises chilly days, cold nights, and mostly clear skies.

Current forecasts from the National Weather Service show that Monday will have a high of 57 degrees and a low of 35 degrees. There might be some cloud cover, but the current prediction is clear skies.

Christmas Eve, on Sunday, Dec. 24, will be a different story. Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

Tuesday-Saturday, Dec. 26-30, should be clear and chilly with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows might hit freezing on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE WEATHER

There is a lot going on in the Highland Lakes, and beautiful Christmas weather is the perfect gift.

Take advantage of dozens of hiking opportunities across the area. Burn off your Christmas dinner at Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge (free entrance!) or grab some family photos at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.

Explore historic downtowns and Highland Lakes hospitality and sample local cuisine as businesses reopen after the holidays. Downtown Llano packs a sizable punch for a small town, and there are a ton of venues for a holiday date night.

This could be your last chance to see Christmas lights displays in the Highland Lakes, so head out before it’s too late. Walkway of Lights in Marble Falls ends on Dec. 31, while the Johnson City Lights Spectacular closes on Jan. 7.

