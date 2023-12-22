Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 15-21, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 15-21, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lorna Buhisan, 57, was arrested Dec. 15 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): consuming an alcoholic beverage (off premises license). Released Dec. 19 on personal recognizance.

Angel Luis Garza, 37, of Pflugerville was arrested Dec. 15 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): surety surrender-criminal trespass. Released Dec. 21 on $3,000 bond.

Seth Ashten Harbin, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): bench warrant-hold. Released same day to LCSO.

Austen Travis Lunday, 37, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 15 by LCSO: bench warrant-hold.

Michael Joseph Morey, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 15 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): criminal trespass.

Marcus Darnelle Perez, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Richard Gene Ray, 58, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Jennifer Robinson, 34, of Austin was arrested Dec. 15 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, interfering with public duties.

Michael Murray Rowe, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15 by MFPD: surety surrender-duty on striking an unattended vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Bradley Michael Stanton, 35, of San Antonio was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic facility, possession of a controlled substance.

David Michael Wilson, 35, of Pineville, Louisiana, was arrested Dec. 15 by MFPD: probation violation-assault/strangulation or suffocation, evading arrest/detention, criminal mischief.

Kashadrick T’Juan Cole, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 16 by MFPD: failure to appear-theft of property.

Edgar Roland Erazo-Regalado, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 16 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Edgar Roland Erazo-Regalado, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 16 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Pennie Joanna Hodge, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 16 by BPD: public intoxication. Released Dec. 17 on $313.30 bond.

Karl Arthur Kuchenbacker, 71, of Richardson was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Leobardo Amezcua-Guerrero, 51, was arrested Dec. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 18 to ICE.

Mason Dewayne Barton, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 17 by BCSO: accident involving serious bodily injury, evading arrest/detention, reckless driving. Released Dec. 19 on $57,500 in bonds.

Roberto Bautista-Garcia, 34, was arrested Dec. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 18 to ICE.

Jefrey Castro-Funez, 21, was arrested Dec. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 18 to ICE.

Lawrence Dominguez, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 17 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 18 on $1,500 bond.

Eric Townsend Eubank, 38, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 17 by BPD: terroristic threat of family/household member. Released Dec. 18 on $7,500 bond.

Angelino Herrera-Chavez, 68, was arrested Dec. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 18 to ICE.

Antonio Jaimes-Alvarez, 26, was arrested Dec. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 18 to ICE.

Gustavo Martinez-Guerra, 40, was arrested Dec. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 18 to ICE.

Andrea Leann Stover, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 17 by MFPD: motion to revoke-misappropriation of fiducial/financial property. Released Dec. 18 on $1,000 bond.

Mizrain Vasquez-Maldonado, 34, was arrested Dec. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 18 to ICE.

Carlos Zamudio-Mata, 31, was arrested Dec. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 18 to ICE.

Louis Edward Jenkins Jr., 35, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order.

Anthony Medrano, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 18 by GSPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license. Released Dec. 19 on personal recognizance.

John Daniel Prather, 42, of Austin was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 19 with credit for time served.

Miguel Barrientos-Vargas, 37, was arrested Dec. 19 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 20 to ICE.

Brendon David Burgess, 20, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO: deadly conduct. Released Dec. 20 on $5,000 bond.

Justin Blake Eads, 32, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Michele Lynn Floyd-Janicke, 55, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 19 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 20 on $5,000 bond.

Stacey Ann McGee, 59, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 20 with credit for time served.

Jesus Medrano-Lopez, 38, was arrested Dec. 19 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 20 to ICE.

Rufino Ornelas-Carrillo, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 19 by MFPD: no driver’s license, no driver’s license, failure to appear., obstruction/retaliation, continuous violence against family, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Stacie Marie Srankle, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Christian Adam Valdez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Amber Badilla, 32, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 21 on $1,500 bond.

Doris Helen Ballard, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 21 on $10,000 bond.

Eric Alejandro Cruz-Mendoza, 22, was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: ICE detainer. Released Dec. 21 to ICE.

Robert Lee Farris Jr., 47, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear, LCSO detainer. Released Dec. 21 to LCSO.

Gregory Thomas Gatewood, 62, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 20 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ricky Allen Ingle Jr., 36, of Bell County was arrested Dec. 20 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Fernando Jaramillo-Macedo, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 20 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving.

Ron Christopher Longoria, 46, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 20 by MFPD: violation of bond/protective order.

Thomas Parton Malone, 40, of Houston was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: engaging in organized criminal activity, organized retail theft.

Rufino Ornelas-Carrillo, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 20 by ICE: detainer.

Martin Pastor-Lucas, 37, was arrested Dec. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 21 to ICE.

Stacie Marie Sprankle, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 20 by an outside agency: judgment-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Stacie Marie Sprankle, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding in a school zone, violation of a promise to appear.

McKennon Walker Baty, 22, of Brownwood was arrested Dec. 21 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

John Anthony Birdwell, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 21 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid.

Michael Eugene Caldwell Jr., 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 21 by LCSO: burglary of a building.

Chance Dewayne Grantham, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 21 by BCSO: wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia, driving while license is invalid, speeding, no motorcycle endorsement, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Destry Lemley, 23, of Nolanville was arrested Dec. 21 by BPD: insufficient bond-possession of marijuana.

Justin Eugene Lewis, 33, of Brady was arrested Dec. 21 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid.

Ron Christopher Longoria, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 21 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury, motion to adjudicate guilt-violation of bond/protective order.

Marlina Pairs, 25, of Dallas was arrested Dec. 21 by MFPD: identity theft.

Jeromie Lynn Patterson, 47, of Kyle was arrested Dec. 21 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Brandan Howard Perry, 24, of Copperas Cove was arrested Dec. 21 by BPD: burglary of a vehicle.

James Edward Tuttle, 48, of Kempner was arrested Dec. 21 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.