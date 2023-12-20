Designer Purse Bingo tickets selling out quickly

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 12th annual Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser — and its always popular table-decorating contest — is Feb. 10, 2024. The event benefits the Hill Country Children's Advocacy Center. File photo

Tickets are available online for the 12th annual Designer Purse Bingo, which is Feb. 10, 2024, at Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Circle North. Individual tickets are $80. The event benefits the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center.

Check-in starts at 10 a.m. followed by lunch at 11 a.m. and bingo at noon.

“We are probably about 75 percent sold out,” said Lora Cheney, the fundraiser’s lead organizer.

All proceeds go to the Children’s Advocacy Center, a Burnet-based nonprofit that provides resources for victims of child abuse, including forensic medical exams, case reviews, therapy, and financial assistance.

“(Funds) go straight back to the center, and they directly affect the clients that we serve,” Cheney said.

Bags up for grabs at this year’s bingo include Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Brahmin, Consuela, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, Coach, and Ralph Lauren.

Live and silent auctions and a raffle are also planned.

“Usually, for the silent auction, we have anywhere from 60 to 65 things, which is kind of a lot,” Cheney said. “Typically, for our live auction, we try to keep it to five to seven.”

Designer Purse Bingo’s popular table-decorating contest also returns.

“It’s unbelievable what those ladies do for decorating the tables,” Cheney said.

Local law enforcement, elected officials, and school administrators will serve as “male models” at the event.

“We have all kinds of different community leaders who help volunteer,” Cheney said. “They always have a good time.”

The Burnet High School Highlandettes dance team is also volunteering at the fundraiser.

“This will be their fifth year of helping us,” Cheney said. “They help sell our bingo cards and help with the purses. They’re just a huge help, and they’re so cute and so fun. They really support us.”

Several sponsorship packages are still available and can be viewed and purchased online.

