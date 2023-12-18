Plane crash in Burnet injures three, including driver on the ground

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Three people, including a person on the ground, were injured in a small plane crash on Dec. 17 in Burnet. Photo courtesy of Anna Wellman

Three people were injured when a small plane crashed and burst into flames at around 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, along U.S. 281 in Burnet. The aircraft collided with a power line after it departed from the Burnet Municipal Airport. The downed plane also struck a vehicle on the highway.

The pilot and passenger of the plane were taken to an Austin medical facility for burn injuries. The vehicle’s driver was also transported to a medical facility and released soon after.

Crews from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, and Burnet Fire Department were at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation and will look at flight track data, recordings of air traffic control communications, and aircraft maintenance records as well as weather and lighting conditions at the time of the crash. Investigators will also compile witness statements and recorded footage caught by surveillance cameras and electronic devices. Witnesses are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

A preliminary report will be available within 30 days, while a final report won’t be released for another one to two years, according to investigators.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.