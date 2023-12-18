SUBSCRIBE NOW

NEW BIZ: Inman’s Bar-B-Q fires up in Marble Falls

12/18/23 | Nathan Bush
Inman's Bar-B-Q in Marble Falls, Texas

Inman’s Bar-B-Q, 707 Sixth St. in Marble Falls, opened its doors on Dec. 16. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Inman’s Bar-B-Q, 707 Sixth St. in Marble Falls, opened its doors on Dec. 16. The new spot is an expansion of the barbecuing business’ other location in Llano, which has been serving world-famous turkey sausage and other tasty offerings since 1967.

The opening followed months of renovations to the former dining quarters of Inman’s Ranch House Bar-B-Q, which closed on July 6 at the same spot just off of U.S. 281 after nearly 60 years. The two similarly named barbecue joints share distant family ties.

Inman’s Bar-B-Q in Marble Falls is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The restaurant hopes to expand its hours to 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the start of 2024.

