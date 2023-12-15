PEC employees donate over 750 toys to local children
Pedernales Electric Cooperative employees are spreading holiday cheer by donating 750 toys to local assistance organizations. The 2023 collection shattered staff members’ charitable efforts in 2022, when they donated 550 toys.
During the annual program, PEC employees give toys, bicycles, and scooters to nonprofits that then distribute them to families in need.
“We are so thankful to our employees who supported their local communities and made children’s spirits bright this year,” said PEC Community Outreach Specialist Kevyn Packer in a media release. “With their charitable efforts and the help of our partner organizations who will distribute the gifts, we are PEC Proud to shine a light on local families’ holidays.”
Donations benefit the following organizations, including one in the Highland Lakes area:
- Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids
- Travis County Brown Santa
- Liberty Hill Operation Blue Santa
- Comal County Operation Green Santa
- Leander Operation Blue Santa
- Hays County Brown Santa
- Junction Church of Christ Toy Drive
- Blanco County Brown Santa