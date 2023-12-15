GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 18, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Click on links for more information.

Monday, Dec. 18

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

hiring of high school head football coach/athletic director

various updates to local policies

draft recommendation of 2024-25 school year instructional calendar

addition of innovative courses for 2024-25 school year

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion of May 2024 election deadlines

review Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations

Thursday, Dec. 21

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

approval of polling locations for March 5, 2024, primaries

approval of out-of-state travel request to the 2024 Odyssey Conference in Indianapolis

consider interlocal agreement with BCISD for employment of a juvenile case manager

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.