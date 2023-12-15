GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 18, 2023
Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Click on links for more information.
Monday, Dec. 18
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- hiring of high school head football coach/athletic director
- various updates to local policies
- draft recommendation of 2024-25 school year instructional calendar
- addition of innovative courses for 2024-25 school year
Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the district’s website for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion of May 2024 election deadlines
- review Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations
Thursday, Dec. 21
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- approval of polling locations for March 5, 2024, primaries
- approval of out-of-state travel request to the 2024 Odyssey Conference in Indianapolis
- consider interlocal agreement with BCISD for employment of a juvenile case manager
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.