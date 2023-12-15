Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 8-14, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 8-14, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 8 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond revocation-criminal mischief.

Caitlyn Diane Corpus, 35, of Johnson City was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO: commitment-unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released Dec. 10 with credit for time served.

Pedro Martinez Garcia, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Ethan Kade Kanetzky, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 10 with credit for time served.

Danilo Manolo Mateo-Gomez, 34, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO: aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Emily Rose Mayfield, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO: harboring a runaway child. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Joseph Ellien McCubbin, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 8 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, unlawful restraint, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $27,500 in bonds.

Victor Manuel Ramos Jr., 17, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Randall Lee Roemer, 54, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 8 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): failure to appear-smuggling of persons.

Stephanie Kaila Burford, 31, of Llano was arrested by Dec. 9 by MFPD: theft of property. Released Dec. 10 on $1,500 bond.

Wesley Kyle Elliott, 20, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Krista Cheryl Lynn, 48, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 9 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): assault by contact-family violence.

Chaz Jabar Reed, 43, of San Antonio was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 10 on $1,500 bond.

Chad Dakota Richards, 30, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: surety surrender-illegal dumping, surety surrender-driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 11 on $15,000 in bonds.

Frederick Robert Saylor, 48, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: child support, disregarding a flashing red signal, expired driver’s license, violation of a promise to appear. Released Dec. 13 on $2,000 in bonds.

Jason Michael Baxter, 30, of Austin was arrested Dec. 10 by an outside agency: parole violation.

Jose Hurtado-Velasco, 28, was arrested Dec. 10 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Dec. 11 to ICE.

Marvin Palacios-Munoz, 25, was arrested Dec. 10 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 11 to ICE.

Melanie Gale Robles, 45, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10 by MFPD: capias pro fine-expired driver’s license. Released Dec. 11 after paying a fine.

Ricky Rodriguez Jr., 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 10 by an outside agency: parole violation.

Robert Belgard, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 11 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $500 bond.

Dave Mikyle Culver, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 11 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond revocation-driving while license is invalid.

Jamie Lea Hicks, 37, of Otis, Louisiana, was arrested Dec. 11 by MFPD: prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.

Perfecto Jaramillo-Rico, 49, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated.

Perfecto Jaramillo-Rico, 49, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11 by ICE: detainer.

Zackary David Nero, 22, of Round Rock was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-deadly conduct. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Scott Thomas Pittard, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 11 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Dec. 13 on $500 bond.

Randall Lee Roemer, 54, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO: capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Amy Michelle Ward, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Dennis Jay Bishop, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO: motion to revoke-assault on a peace officer/judge.

Michael Eugene Caldwell Jr., 31, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 12 by BPD: failure to appear-theft of property, theft of property, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Martin Rea Estrada, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 12 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to appear. Released Dec. 13 on $1,000 in bonds.

Israel Guzman, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 12 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-public intoxication.

Bradley Keith Hinesley Sr., 53, of Bronte was arrested Dec. 12 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated, driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 13 on $6,500 in bonds.

Martinez Penaloza Humberto, 66, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 12 by GSPD: expired driver’s license. Released Dec. 13 on $500 bond.

Johnna Denay Johnson, 32, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Justin Wesley Miller, 61, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Martin Palacios Jr., 23, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Caleb Russell Woodward, 29, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 14 on $1,500 bond.

Caylund Jacklyn Zamora, 31, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, forgery of a government/national government instrument, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Michael Eugene Caldwell Jr., 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: expired registration, failure to appear.

Cory Hudson Cole, 31, of Johnson City was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Lanny Crispell, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Amber Leighann Dawson, 37, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Hilary Donne Leeds, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Destin Ramon Luna, 20, of Liberty Hill was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Santiago Trejo-Martinez, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 13 by GSPD: tampering with a government record, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. Released Dec. 14 on $4,000 in bonds.

Joshua James Yandell, 50, of Belton was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jason Michael Baxter, 30, of Austin was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Martin Belman, 38, of Austin was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler James Fath, 30, of Cedar Creek was arrested Dec. 14 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Tessa Melanie Garrett, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 14 by GSPD: expired registration, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear.

Roy Lee Guerrero Sr., 68, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact. Released same day on $40,000 bond.

John Paul Luke, 42, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Carlos Mejia-Muyuc, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated, violation of bond-driving while intoxicated.

Bradley Michael Stanton, 35, of San Antonio was arrested Dec. 14 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

