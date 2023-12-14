State Sen. Flores new chair of criminal justice committee

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

State Sen. Pete Flores (R-Pleasanton) with Gov. Greg Abbott on the Texas Senate floor during the 2023 legislative session. Courtesy photo

Texas state Sen. Pete Flores (R-Pleasanton) was appointed chairman of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, replacing Sen. John Whitmire, who is resigning after winning a run-off election to become mayor of Houston. Flores represents 13 counties in District 24, including Burnet and Llano counties. He was elected in November 2022.

“I am truly humbled to be named the next chair of criminal justice,” Flores said. “I certainly have big shoes to fill succeeding Chairman Whitmire. His 30 years of leadership on the committee have been instrumental in shaping the law enforcement landscape in Texas.”

Whitmire is the longest-serving state senator. His District 15 seat is open for the first time in 40 years.

Sen. Flores brings a background in law enforcement to his new role. He served as a Texas game warden for 27 years and was the first Hispanic game warden in history. As colonel, he was the state’s head game warden before retiring with honors in 2012. He holds a Texas Master Peace Officer certificate and is a graduate of the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.

“Sen. Pete Flores brings a lifetime of experience in law enforcement, and he understands how state agencies operate in Texas,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who made the appointment. “He is well-respected by his colleagues and the entire Texas law enforcement community.”

Flores was vice chair of the criminal justice committee before the new appointment. Patrick named Sen. Phil King (R-Weatherford) as his replacement. Both appointments take effect in January 2024.

“As chairman, my priority will be to ensure Texas remains a well-protected, safe state,” Flores said in a media statement. “We cannot and will not be soft on crime here in Texas.”

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.