Buchanan Dam Dollar General temporarily closed after DUI-related crash

A vehicle punched through the wall of the Dollar General store in Buchanan Dam on Dec. 9. Nobody was injured in the wreck, but six shelves of merchandise were damaged and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Photo courtesy of Buchanan Dam Volunteer Fire Department

A vehicle drove through the wall of the Dollar General store at 15355 Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam on the night of Saturday, Dec. 9. Nobody was injured in the incident, but the store is expected to be closed for the next three or four weeks for repairs.

“We got the call at about 11:35 p.m., a report of a car off the roadway into the back of the Dollar General on (Texas) 29,” Buchanan Dam Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Rustey Ward told DailyTrib.com. “When we got there, we saw that it was inside of the building.”

According to Ward, the driver was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a charge of driving under the influence.

Firefighters were able to respond to the incident within one minute of receiving the call and spent about 2½ hours helping a wrecker remove the vehicle from the structure. Ward said that the vehicle penetrated through about six shelves’ worth of merchandise.

“It was surprising that the driver was not injured or that one of the store employees was not injured,” he said.

Two employees were in the process of closing down the store when the accident happened.

