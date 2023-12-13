Enjoy ‘Christmas Carol’ live radio play in person or on the air

The Marble Falls High School production of 'A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play' is based on the Charles Dickens classic.

The Marble Falls High School Theatre Department is bringing the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” to the stage as a live radio play. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Dec. 15 and 17, in the school auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Admission is $5.

Live radio plays harken to the early and mid-1900s, when families would gather around their radios at home and listen to studio actors perform live over the air.

You can actually tune in to the show on your own radio when KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune broadcasts the Friday performance.

“I highly suggest audience members take the opportunity to enjoy theater as it was done 100 years ago, when people would sit by their radio and enjoy a night at the theater from the comfort of their homes,” said department director Jon Clark. “Tune in as you and your family wrap presents, decorate the Christmas tree, or make cookies.”

Whether in person or at home, audiences will enjoy the Charles Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a shrewd businessman with a greedy spirit who ventures through time with the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future to learn the true meaning of the season.

“This has become a holiday tradition for our Marble Falls High School students, and we hope you join us in that tradition,” Clark said.

“A Christmas Carol” rehearsals began on Nov. 27.

“It’s a short turnaround, but since the focus for us is the vocal performance of the kids, we are able to put together a production in a few short weeks,” Clark said. “That doesn’t make it any less impressive though. Audiences that attend a performance at the MFHS auditorium will still get to enjoy some nice visual treats along with a stellar performance from our students.”

