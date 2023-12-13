SUBSCRIBE NOW

Burnet County primary candidates

12/13/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

EDITOR’S NOTE: Llano County is still collecting party affiliation information and processing applications. DailyTrib.com will cover Llano County candidates in a separate story once the necessary information is made available. The Burnet County Elections Office still has to process all candidate applications, and political parties must still hold drawings to determine the order candidates will appear on the March 5 ballot. Candidates listed below are in alphabetical order. 

In Burnet County, seven Republican incumbents are running unopposed for office, while five have lined up to replace a retiring county commissioner, three have filed for the open tax assessor-collector seat, one is challenging an incumbent constable, and two will face off to replace the district attorney. 

Also, an incumbent state representative faces a former rep for the GOP nomination, while two Democrats will battle it out to be on the November general election ballot for that race.

Candidate filings for the March 5, 2024, primary elections closed at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11. No Democrat filed to run for Burnet County Precinct 3 commissioner, tax assessor-collector, Precinct 2 constable, or district attorney, so the winners of those GOP primary races will likely be the Nov. 5 general election victors.

PRECINCT 3 COMMISSIONER

Five Republican candidates are vying for the position being vacated by incumbent Billy Wall: 

  • Caleb Carrasco, owner/operator of Mad Hatters Provisions in Burnet
  • Chad Collier, Bertram business owner
  • Joseph Rosser of Bertram, who listed public servant on his candidate filing form
  • Homer D. Will, Burnet County foreman and member of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
  • Cord Woerner of Marble Falls, retiree from the Marble Falls Independent School District

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

Three women are running for the open position, which is currently held by Shari Frazier. The three Republican candidates are: 

  • Susan Allen of Horseshoe Bay, current chief deputy tax assessor-collector
  • Adrienne Feild of Lake Victor, who listed “airport administrative services” on her candidate filing form
  • Deanne Fisher of Bertram, current chief deputy treasurer for Burnet County 

PRECINCT 2 CONSTABLE

Incumbent Garry Adams of Burnet is the only one of four constables who has drawn an opponent: Donald “Brian” Knowles of Bertram, a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office sergeant.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

DA Wiley “Sonny” McAfee of the 33rd and 424th Judicial District is stepping down. Attorneys Marie Primm of Sunrise Beach Village and Perry Thomas of Burnet will face each other in the Republican primary. The winner will represent four counties: Burnet, Llano, Blanco, and San Saba.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

Rep. Ellen Troxclair (R-Lakeway) drew challenger Kyle Biedermann, a former state representative from Fredericksburg, in the GOP primary. Dwain Handley of Burnet County and Zach Vance of Lago Vista face off in the Democratic primary. The winners in each contest will battle it out in the Nov. 5 general election.

UNOPPOSED RACES

Running without an opponent for their positions are Republican incumbents:

  • 33rd Judicial District Judge Allan Garrett
  • Burnet County Attorney Eddie Arredondo
  • Sheriff Calvin Boyd
  • Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther
  • Precinct 1 Constable Leslie Ray
  • Precinct 3 Constable Scott Davis
  • Precinct 4 Constable Millicent “Missy” Bindseil

dakota@thepicayune.com

