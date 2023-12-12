SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tamale fundraiser rolls around

12/12/23 | Nathan Bush

Pre-order tamales by the dozen from the Highland Lakes Crisis Network during its annual holiday fundraiser. The nonprofit has 200 dozen available.

Choose from either pork or chicken for $25 a dozen. A hundred dozen will be available for purchase online with pickup from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Crisis Network office, 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls.

The other 100 dozen will be sold at Walkway of Lights at Lakeside Park, 306 Buena Vista Drive, from 5-10 p.m. Dec. 21-22 on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It’s just a quick little fun fundraiser that gives people an option to get some good quality tamales for the holidays while also supporting us, our efforts, and our mission,” said HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s Transformational Living program, which provides housing to homeless and at-risk families.

“We’ve got four apartments that we’re working on renovating,” Naumann said. “That’s utilizing quite a bit of funding. It will mostly be directed toward getting those finished out.”

