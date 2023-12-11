Blood drive Dec. 14 in Granite Shoals

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Granite Shoals is hosting a Baylor Scott & White blood drive from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m Thursday, Dec. 14, at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted.

A mobile BSW blood clinic will be parked at City Hall and accepting donations, which require a photo identification. Donors must be at least 17 years old.

“Our blood supply is provided solely by volunteer donors like you and is used exclusively for patients in our health system,” reads a Baylor Scott & White Blood Center report. “So you can feel confident that your donation is truly helping your friends and neighbors during their time of need.”

Donors will receive a brief physical examination and answer a medical history questionnaire prior to donating. They will also get a free blood type test.

The following physical requirements must be met to give blood:

systolic blood pressure must be less than 180 and greater than 90; diastolic blood pressure must be less than 100 and greater than 50;

temperature must be less than 99.5 degrees;

hematocrit, the percentage of red blood cells in the blood, must be at least 38 percent for women and at least 39 percent for men;

pulse must be 50-100 beats per minute;

and weight must be 110-350 pounds.

BSW officials recommend blood donors be hydrated and have already eaten prior to giving blood.

All successful donors in December will receive a special, long-sleeved BSW blood donor shirt. Granite Shoals City Secretary Dawn Wright, who organized the drive, announced she will have a secret prize for the city department that makes the most donations by the end of the drive on Thursday.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.