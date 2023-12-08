Running Marble Falls: How the city, EDC, and chamber operate

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Local governments, agencies, and organizations can be confusing. With so many different boards, bylaws, and burdens, Marble Falls residents sometimes find themselves lost in a slew of confusing jargon and even wrong information when attempting to understand the powers that be who are behind different projects and events.

The City of Marble Falls, Marble Falls Economic Development Corp., and Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce top the list of misunderstood organizations.

“People just don’t know,” said Jarrod Metzgar, the chamber’s executive director.

DailyTrib.com spoke with the leaders of each of these local entities to help explain their separate responsibilities, funding, and goals.

The Chamber of Commerce is a private 501(c)(6) nonprofit that supports over 600 business members by offering networking events, workshops, leadership training, and marketing services.

“Our vision is to be the No. 1 advocate and resource for the thriving businesses in the Highland Lakes area,” said Metzgar, who was named executive director in 2019.

Providing networking opportunities for members is one of the chamber’s main duties.

“All the functions we have afford our businesses and owners the opportunity to network with other business owners in the community,” Metzgar said.

The chamber is a separate, private entity from the city of Marble Falls and the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

“The understanding I have with both of those two entities is that if we need anything, to let them know,” Metzgar said. “They’ve been very willing to help in that capacity.”

The symbiotic relationship between the chamber and the city and EDC works both ways.

“We do anything we can possibly do for them as well,” he added.

Chamber decisions are made by an executive board of five members and a general board of 14 directors who are nominated by a committee made up of current board members and Metzgar.

“We’re our own business, so to speak,” he said.

Revenue comes from membership dues and hosting events such as LakeFest, MayFest, FallFest, and Walkway of Lights.

“We have those two revenue streams (dues and events) to keep us going,” Metzgar said. “We receive no tax money from the commerce that goes on in this town.”

The chamber isn’t exactly flush with cash, Metzgar said.

“People say we’re sitting on a big pile of cash,” he said. “I haven’t seen it.”

The chamber has faced a decline in funds since the pandemic in 2020, when all events were canceled for the year.

“Being open and transparent, our financials are not very healthy,” he said. “We’re putting a lot of things in place and slowly digging out of that hole.”

The Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meets at noon on the second Monday of each month at the chamber office, 916 Second St. in Marble Falls.

The purpose of the EDC is to attract, retain, and expand business and industry in Marble Falls. It works with the city and is housed in city office space, but it is not a city department.

“We are a community-oriented, community-focused, community-development organization,” said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher. “We’re kind of like a chamber on steroids, if you will.”

The organization splits time between existing and potential businesses.

“We work with existing businesses to help them be as successful as possible,” Fletcher said. “We also work with new businesses that are interested in coming to the community. A lot of people think that’s what we do exclusively, but that’s just part of what we do. It’s absolutely not all that we do.”

The Type B economic development corporation is commonly referred to as the EDC. It’s offices are housed with the city’s Development Services Department at 801 Fourth St.

City Secretary Christina McDonald and City Treasurer Jeff Lazenby simultaneously serve as EDC board secretary and board treasurer, services for which the EDC pays.

“We obviously have a close working relationship with the city, but we’re not a city department,” Fletcher said. “That is surprising to a lot of people.”

While they share space and personnel with the city, the EDC makes its own decisions and has its own funding source. It receives over 90 percent of its revenue from a half-cent sales tax collected from sales within the city limits.

“We do have some revenue for projects, programs, and to buy and sell real estate,” Fletcher said.

The city has some power over the EDC. The Marble Falls City Council approves the corporation’s budget each year and appoints its seven-person board.

“Council members are not coming to me telling me that we need to do this or that,” Fletcher said. “We’re pretty autonomous from that standpoint.”

Fletcher, who has served as EDC executive director since 2011, explained that the three Marble Falls entities have similar interests and goals for the community, which often lead to partnerships.

“It’s important for all of us to be moving the same direction,” he said.

The Marble Falls EDC Board of Directors meets at noon on the first Wednesday of each month inside council chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St.

The city oversees development, utilities, and public safety for more than 7,500 residents who live within its limits.

“With us being a home-rule city, it’s kind of open,” said City Manager Mike Hodge. “All the services we’re allowed to provide by law, we do.”

The city is split into 11 departments, all overseen by Hodge, including parks and recreation, public works, engineering, police, fire rescue, municipal court, and finance.

“We want to provide the best customer service to our citizens and visitors that we can,” Hodge said. “We want them to come to town and say, ‘Hey, this is a great place to be and visit and eventually live.’ We want them to enjoy it. All of my departments work to get us to that point.”

Funding for the city’s budget comes from four main buckets: utility rates, taxes, grants, and bonds.

Hodge, who has been the city manager since 2014, answers to an elected city council made up of a mayor and six councilors. The council’s duties involve approving or rejecting zoning changes, considering city ordinances, establishing policies, creating annual budgets, funding projects, hiring and firing city managers, and setting the city’s tax, water, and wastewater rates.

The Marble Falls City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month inside council chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St.

