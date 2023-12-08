GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 11, 2023
Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Dec. 11
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- approve resolution for joint primary elections
- authorize grant application to LCRA for 10 automated external defibrillators
Meadowlakes City Council
4 p.m. workshop
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- discuss proposed capital improvements for city facilities
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- revise rules and procedures for meetings
- approve $7.5 million bond to upgrade city facilities
- quarterly update from Marble Falls Area EMS Executive Director Johnny Campbell on EMS operations
- retain architectural and engineering firms for work related to improvements to city facilities
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- allocation of votes for Burnet Central Appraisal District Board of Directors
- expenses related to jail operations that include housing out-of-county inmates
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- appointment of Planning and Zoning Commission chair and members
- appointment of Board of Adjustment chair and members
- appointment of Transportation Advisory Committee members
Burnet City Council
5 p.m. workshop
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
- review layout of Burnet Municipal Airport plan
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 13
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
10 a.m. regular meeting
LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the LCRA website for more information.
Friday, Dec. 15
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.