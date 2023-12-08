GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 11, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Dec. 11

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

approve resolution for joint primary elections

authorize grant application to LCRA for 10 automated external defibrillators

4 p.m. workshop

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

discuss proposed capital improvements for city facilities

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

revise rules and procedures for meetings

approve $7.5 million bond to upgrade city facilities

quarterly update from Marble Falls Area EMS Executive Director Johnny Campbell on EMS operations

retain architectural and engineering firms for work related to improvements to city facilities

Tuesday, Dec. 12

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

allocation of votes for Burnet Central Appraisal District Board of Directors

expenses related to jail operations that include housing out-of-county inmates

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

appointment of Planning and Zoning Commission chair and members

appointment of Board of Adjustment chair and members

appointment of Transportation Advisory Committee members

5 p.m. workshop

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

review layout of Burnet Municipal Airport plan

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

10 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the LCRA website for more information.

Friday, Dec. 15

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.

