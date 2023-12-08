ANNOUNCEMENT: Starting on December 1st, the DailyTrib.com subscription rates will change. The new renewal rate will be $20 for the yearly membership and $4 for the monthly membership. If you currently have a membership, you will be charged the new rate upon renewal.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 11, 2023

12/08/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Dec. 11

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • approve resolution for joint primary elections
  • authorize grant application to LCRA for 10 automated external defibrillators

Meadowlakes City Council

4 p.m. workshop

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • discuss proposed capital improvements for city facilities

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • revise rules and procedures for meetings
  • approve $7.5 million bond to upgrade city facilities
  • quarterly update from Marble Falls Area EMS Executive Director Johnny Campbell on EMS operations
  • retain architectural and engineering firms for work related to improvements to city facilities

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • allocation of votes for Burnet Central Appraisal District Board of Directors
  • expenses related to jail operations that include housing out-of-county inmates

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • appointment of Planning and Zoning Commission chair and members
  • appointment of Board of Adjustment chair and members
  • appointment of Transportation Advisory Committee members 

Burnet City Council

5 p.m. workshop

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

  • review layout of Burnet Municipal Airport plan

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

10 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the LCRA website for more information.

Friday, Dec. 15

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.

