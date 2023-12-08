Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 1-7, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 1-7, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Eduardo Carrera Martinez, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 1 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 3 with credit for time served.

Joel Escamilla, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 1 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Miranda Kaylin Holt, 32, of Llano was arrested Dec. 1 by BPD: failure to identify as a fugitive.

Cheryl Jeffrey Karichko, 48, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 1 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): disorderly conduct. Released Dec. 2 on $500 bond.

Daren Lange, 60, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 1 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): possession of a controlled substance.

Eloy Garcia Luna, 57, of Pflugerville was arrested Dec. 1 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Marisa Ann Martinez, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: commitment-driving while license is invalid.

Angela Menchaca, 45, of Austin was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Dec. 4 on $35,500 in bonds.

Armando Ojeda, 35, of Jarrell was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Raoul Salinas Perez, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 1 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated.

Christina Garcia Rodriguez, 70, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 1 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 3 on $2,500 bond.

Ronald Arellano Rodriguez, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 1 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 3 on $2,500 bond.

Stephen Mark Tullos, 65, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

James Tanner Atkison, 33, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 2 by BPD: expired driver’s license, expired vessel registration, expired registration. Released Dec. 6 on personal recognizance.

Curtis Michael Chapman, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Herbert Kermit Hardaway II, 42, of Belton was arrested Dec. 2 by BTPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 4 on $16,500 in bonds.

Richard Salvador Hernandez, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 2 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released same day on $10,000 in bonds.

Tiffany Michelle Hill, 30, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 2 by GSPD: burglary of a building.

Tibor Adam Hinge, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 2 by GSPD: interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Released Dec. 3 on $5,000 bond.

Braulia Elma Valdez, 50, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2 by BPD: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released Dec. 4 on personal recognizance.

Elder Aquino-Martinez, 23, was arrested Dec. 3 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Dec. 4 to ICE.

Tania Bonilla-Reyes, 26, was arrested Dec. 3 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 4 to ICE.

Oscar Escobedo-Flores, 28, was arrested Dec. 3 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 4 to ICE.

Leyvin Mendoza, 23, was arrested Dec. 3 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 4 to ICE.

Jorge Mondragon-Cruz, 23, was arrested Dec. 3 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 4 to ICE.

Jonathan Pineda-Diaz, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 3 by GSPD: disorderly conduct-discharge/display firearm.

Michael James Sulak, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 3 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Jeffery Lee White, 63, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 3 by LCRA: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler Lee Whitt, 27, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 3 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to show proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to show proof of financial responsibility, driving while license is suspended/invalid. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Matthew Lynn Worsham, 42, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 3 by BPD: assault. Released Dec. 4 on $500 bond.

Luis Yque-Acosta, 39, was arrested Dec. 3 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 4 to ICE.

Spencer Lee Fregia, 44, of Baytown was arrested Dec. 4 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license.

Chelsea Lee Grazioli, 30, of Austin was arrested Dec. 4 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Aiden Matthew Greenrock, 17, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 4 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana. Released Dec. 5 on $6,000 in bonds.

Lawrence Andrew Martin, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 4 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Dec. 5 on personal recognizance.

Juan Angel Munoz-Molina, 49, was arrested Dec. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Dec. 5 to ICE.

Brandon Michael Scott, 31, of Kempner was arrested Dec. 4 by BCSO: deadly conduct-discharge firearm.

Christopher Matthew Tribble, 24, of Cedar Park was arrested Dec. 4 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention, motion to adjudicate-burglary of a vehicle.

Bryan Weed, 54, of Austin was arrested Dec. 4 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-assault causing bodily injury.

Jack Dilon Dickison, 31, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 5 by BPD: public intoxication.

Erin Sue Ehlen, 66, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Travis Erwin Lee, 33, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 5 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 6 on personal recognizance.

Ricky Rodriguez Jr., 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 5 by MFPD: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Robert Perry Anderson, 68, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 7 on $1,500 bond.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 6 by MFPD: assault of a pregnant person, assault causing bodily injury.

Brenda Ashley Canales, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 6 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released Dec. 7 on $1,000 in bonds.

Jimmy Reid Johnson, 43, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault on a pregnant person.

Jennifer Annetta Norman, 41, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 6 by BPD: assault. Released Dec. 7 on personal recognizance.

Michael Troy Roberts, 31, of Houston was arrested Dec. 6 by MFPD: sex offender’s duty to register, false report/statement to an officer.

Cassidy Anne Shaffer, 27, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, driving while intoxicated.

Bryan Keith Thurman, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 6 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): criminal mischief. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft of service.

Brianna Christine Shrubar, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 7 by GSPD: failure to provide proof of animal license, failure to appear. Released same day on $1,500 in bonds.

Gary Charles Stine, 69, of Austin was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO: theft of property.

Freddy Dean Trevino, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO: surety surrender-reckless driving.

