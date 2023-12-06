ANNOUNCEMENT: Starting on December 1st, the DailyTrib.com subscription rates will change. The new renewal rate will be $20 for the yearly membership and $4 for the monthly membership. If you currently have a membership, you will be charged the new rate upon renewal.

Santa lands in Burnet for C-47 photos

12/06/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
Texas Zephyr lands in Burnet, Texas

The C-47 Texas Zephyr is the centerpiece of the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force's historic aircraft collection. It will be the backdrop for photos with Santa Claus during a Dec. 8 event at the Burnet hangar. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force is flying in Santa Claus from the North Pole a little early for family photos with the squadron’s flagship aircraft, the Texas Zephyr. The Santa and a C-47 event is from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the Burnet Municipal Airport, 2302 U.S. 281 South.

“We want to build a program of more community engagement events, and it just makes sense that we do a photo session with Santa and our big airplane,” squadron unit leader Kirk Noaker told DailyTrib.com. 

He noted it was difficult to book Mr. Claus for the event as this is, of course, his busiest time of the year. 

A professional photographer will capture festive portraits with Santa on a sizable Christmas throne in front of the Texas Zephyr, a massive World War II-era C-47 troop transport plane. Photos are a requested $5 donation. Admission to the event is free. Enjoy cookies, hot cocoa, cider, and coffee as well as tours of the squadron’s aircraft museum. 

