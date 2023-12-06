Santa lands in Burnet for C-47 photos

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The C-47 Texas Zephyr is the centerpiece of the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force's historic aircraft collection. It will be the backdrop for photos with Santa Claus during a Dec. 8 event at the Burnet hangar. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force is flying in Santa Claus from the North Pole a little early for family photos with the squadron’s flagship aircraft, the Texas Zephyr. The Santa and a C-47 event is from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the Burnet Municipal Airport, 2302 U.S. 281 South.

“We want to build a program of more community engagement events, and it just makes sense that we do a photo session with Santa and our big airplane,” squadron unit leader Kirk Noaker told DailyTrib.com.

He noted it was difficult to book Mr. Claus for the event as this is, of course, his busiest time of the year.

A professional photographer will capture festive portraits with Santa on a sizable Christmas throne in front of the Texas Zephyr, a massive World War II-era C-47 troop transport plane. Photos are a requested $5 donation. Admission to the event is free. Enjoy cookies, hot cocoa, cider, and coffee as well as tours of the squadron’s aircraft museum.

