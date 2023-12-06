Buy tickets now to hear Lee Strobel in February

Lee Strobel, the former, award-winning legal editor of The Chicago Tribune and an atheist-turned-Christian, will speak in Horseshoe Bay on Feb. 2-3, 2024. Courtesy photo

Lee Strobel, the former, award-winning legal editor of The Chicago Tribune and an atheist-turned-Christian, is bringing his “Spiritual Journey: Why We Believe” presentation to the Highland Lakes in early 2024.

Strobel will speak once on Feb. 2 and twice on Feb. 3 at The Church at Horseshoe Bay, 600 Hi Ridge Road. An alternate location in Marble Falls could be used if more space is needed.

“We expect tickets to be in high demand,” said Brooks Herring, an event spokesperson. “People interested in attending should purchase their tickets early.”

Tickets are on sale online. You can also buy them at the church office. Only a single $35 ticket is needed to attend either one, two, or all three sessions. The ecumenical groups Men of Faith and Women of the Word are coordinating the event.

Strobel is a New York Times best-selling author of more than 40 books and curricula that have sold over 14 million copies. He is the founding director of the Lee Strobel Center for Evangelism and Applied Apologetics at Colorado Christian University.

The first session, “The Case for Christ,” begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, and is followed by a question-and-answer session. The two Saturday sessions, “The Case for a Creator” and “If God is Real, Why Is There Suffering,” are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. respectively. Both are followed by question-and-answer sessions.

All three sessions will include book sales and signings.

Strobel has been described by the Washington Post as “one of the evangelical community’s most popular apologists.” He was educated at the University of Missouri (Bachelor of Journalism degree) and Yale Law School (Master of Studies in Law degree). He was a journalist for 14 years at The Chicago Tribune and other newspapers, winning Illinois’ highest honors for both investigative reporting and public service journalism from United Press International.

After probing for evidence of Jesus for nearly two years, Strobel became a Christian in 1981. He subsequently became a teaching pastor at three of America’s largest churches, including Woodlands Church outside of Houston. He hosted the weekly national network TV program “Faith Under Fire.” In addition, he taught First Amendment law at Roosevelt University and was a professor of Christian Thought at Houston Baptist University (now Houston Christian University).

For more information about the February 2024 event, email marcia@church-hsb.org or call 830-598-8390.

