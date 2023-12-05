Texas Zephyr to salute Canadian roots

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Texas Zephyr at the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force hangar in Burnet. Staff photo by David Bean

The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force is embracing the Canadian heritage of the Texas Zephyr, a World War II-era C-47 transport plane that was donated to the Burnet-based squadron in 2019.

The Zephyr will be repainted in the markings of the Royal Canadian Air Force, which celebrates its centennial in 2024. The plane’s new look will mirror that of RCAF aircraft from the 1940s and ’50s during WWII and other military operations.

The project should be completed in time for the 2024 Bluebonnet Air Show on March 16 in Burnet, according to Highland Lakes Squadron unit leader Kirk Noaker.

“I believe that we will open up the air show with our C-47 in RCAF markings,” he told DailyTrib.com. Pictured is a C-47 with the same markings of the Royal Canadian Air Force that the Texas Zephyr will receive in the spring of 2024. Courtesy photo

The Zephyr will probably be the only functional C-47 in the world to bear the Royal Canadian Air Force markings and colors, Noaker said.

The squadron is also planning a 2024 Canadian air show tour for the Zephyr, potentially visiting airfields and military installations in Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Montreal.

“The Canadians just think it’s fascinating that one of their long-tenured airplanes is sitting out in Central Texas,” Noaker said. “I think they are especially pleased that the people in charge of this airplane are able to embrace its Canadian heritage.”

You can see the Texas Zephyr at Kate Craddock Field, 2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet, from 1-4 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

