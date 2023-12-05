Marble Falls the ‘coziest winter town’ in Texas

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls placed 40th in a list of the top 110 coziest winter towns in the country ranked by New York Travel Guides. It was the top out of two Texas cities on the list. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Marble Falls is the coziest winter town in Texas, according to New York Travel Guides. The city was 40th nationwide out of 110 ranked towns on the list and one of only two Texas cities to receive the honor.

Marble Falls’ ranking was determined by comparing its popularity among tourists seeking winter getaways in 575 small towns across the United States. Each town was judged on the following three criteria:

1. Popularity during winter with the general public and photographers.

2. Cozy weather.

3. Cozy activities and atmosphere.

The recognition speaks to the city’s longtime goal of being a “multi-season destination,” said Marble Falls Mayor Dave Rhodes.

“It’s what we foresaw and have been driving toward for over 20 years,” he continued. “It takes a long time for these visions to take fruition, not only because of funding but also because people need to buy in. But I think we’re coming of age at some level.”

Rhodes pointed to a rise in community participation at city-sponsored events, such as the annual Christmas tree lighting and parade, as an example.

“It’s been different over the last several years,” he said. “More and more people are starting to take advantage of those opportunities to be a part of the community. They’re doing something in their town rather than going to a commercial event like a movie.”

Also contributing to the “cozy” accolade, Rhodes said, is Marble Falls’ expansive list of over 100 holiday-themed events for residents and tourists organized by the city’s Park and Recreation Department staff and Downtown Manager Erin Burks.

“They spend a lot of their daytime and normal work hours working and planning these things, but they are also there on the weekends and evenings to make sure that (the events) happen like they’re supposed to,” Rhodes said. “They’re part of something bigger, and they know it.”

Fredericksburg was the only other Texas town on the list, coming in at a more-distant 96th.

“That’s always a win,” Rhodes said with a laugh.

New York Travel Guides is a digital publication focused on New York City. It also conducts research about travel across the United States.

