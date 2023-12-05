‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects possibly spotted in Llano County

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert on Friday, Dec. 1, warning residents of the potential presence of one or more suspects reportedly involved in multiple burglaries and a shootout with law officers in nearby counties. The investigation is ongoing and the warning was still in effect as of Tuesday.

“Armed and dangerous subject(s) in the area,” reads the LCSO alert sent on Dec. 1. “A stolen vehicle out of Hays County was observed in Llano County on 12/1/2023.”

The alert reported that the suspects involved in the Hays County theft also burglarized several vehicles, stealing at least two firearms, and were potentially connected to an exchange of gunfire with Comal County law enforcement.

The LCSO alert did not include a description of the suspects but did note a possible connection to a vehicle theft in Horseshoe Bay on Nov. 27.

DailyTrib.com reached out to the Horseshoe Bay Police Department for additional information but was told by Assistant Chief Jason Graham that his department was not currently aware of any connection.

“Our vehicle that was stolen on (Nov. 27) was recovered about four hours after it was reported in Austin,” he said. “We have nothing that leads us to believe that it’s the same actors.”

DailyTrib.com also reached out to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office for more details but was told that no further information could be shared due to the ongoing investigation.

