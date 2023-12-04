Rededication Dec. 12 for lost-and-found 1936 Texas centennial marker

This restored Texas centennial marker is due to be rededicated in its new location on the east side of the Burnet County Courthouse square in Burnet at 11 a.m. Dec. 12. The Burnet County Historical Commission is hosting the event. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A lost, found, restored, and replaced 1936 Texas centennial marker in Burnet County will be rededicated in its new location on the east side of the courthouse square in Burnet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The Burnet County Historical Commission is hosting the unveiling ceremony for the remaining of two centennial markers placed in the county by the Texas Historical Commission. Both were located on U.S. 281, one north of Burnet and one just south of the Marble Falls bridge. Each commemorated the 100th year since Texas was established as a Republic (March 2, 1836). It became a state on Dec. 29, 1845.

The missing marker was found by history buffs and Cottonwood Shores residents Nichole and Michael Ritchie, who have since joined the Burnet County Historical Commission. Michael Ritchie is also a member of the Cottonwood Shores City Council.

The missing granite monument was discovered at the bottom of a hill in Marble Falls between its original location at a roadside park on U.S. 281 and La Quinta Inn on FM 2147. A bronze star and plaque were missing from the large, square stone, which was pushed down the hill when that part of the highway was widened and the park removed by the Texas Highway Department, which was also responsible for establishing the markers. One of two Texas centennial markers set in Burnet County in 1936 used to be a prominent part of a roadside park in Marble Falls that no longer exists. The marker’s bronze plaques were stolen and the granite monument disappeared sometime over the years. It was discovered in early 2022 by history buffs Nichole and Michael Ritchie of Cottonwood Shores. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

The Burnet County marker, which was erected 1.7 miles north of Burnet on U.S. 281, has been missing for many years. The two centennial markers have been reunited in a way as the plaques placed on the Marble Falls marker are replicas of the original plaques on the lost Burnet County marker.

The one in Marble Falls was the Granite Mountain marker. Since Granite Mountain has its own Texas historical marker on RR 1431 across from the granite batholith, the Burnet County Historical Commission decided to restore the Burnet County plaque on the Marble Falls marker.

The top plaque reads:

BURNET COUNTY

Formed from portions of Travis, Williamson, and Bell Counties

Created February 5, 1852

Organized August 28, 1852

Named in honor of David G. Burnet

1788-1870

President of the provisional government of the Republic of Texas in 1836

County seat, Burnet, famous for its granite mountains.

