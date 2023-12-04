ANNOUNCEMENT: Starting on December 1st, the DailyTrib.com subscription rates will change. The new renewal rate will be $20 for the yearly membership and $4 for the monthly membership. If you currently have a membership, you will be charged the new rate upon renewal.

Kingsland Christmas parade Dec. 9

12/04/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Kingsland’s annual Christmas parade will weave through town starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. The route begins at the intersection of Pioneer Lane and Eule Moore Drive, travels along RM 2900 and RR 1431, then loops back onto Eule Moore.

Visitors can start lining the route at about 5 p.m. Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce Marketing Manager Terri Schexnayder told DailyTrib.com that the stretch of RM 2900 near H-E-B and Prosperity Bank, 1801 RR 1431, is a great vantage point.

Kingsland Christmas parade route
The Kingsland Christmas parade route begins and ends at the “B” on this map, which is near the intersection of Pioneer Lane and Eule Moore Drive. Google Maps image

“This is a free event for all ages and an opportunity to bring people together,” she added.

The parade is organized by the Hill Country Auxiliary, which supports the Kingsland Volunteer Fire Department, and is partly funded by the chamber.

Walkers may join the parade as it passes the entrance to Packsaddle Elementary School on RM 2900.

For more information on the 2023 Kingsland Christmas parade and how to enter your own float, email hillcountryauxiliary@gmail.com by Friday, Dec. 8.

