Dec. 10 benefit for Marble Falls boy fighting degenerative disease

A benefit to raise money for the family of 9-year-old Jace Jones of Marble Falls is Dec. 10 at Brass Hall, 909 Third St. Courtesy photo

A benefit for the family of a 9-year-old Marble Falls boy battling a degenerative muscle disease is Dec. 10 from 2-5 p.m. at Brass Hall, 909 Third St. in Marble Falls. Admission is free. Jace Jones, son of Rae’s R-Bar & Grill owner Rachel Jones, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in March.

The boy has battled the effects of the disease for years.

“It’s very rare,” family friend and event organizer Lori Bingham told KBEY 103.9 FM in a recent interview about the benefit. “There is no cure.”

The fundraiser features live music by local Americana artist John Arthur Martinez, food, raffle prizes, silent auctions, and a car show.

“It is family-friendly,” Bingham said about the event. “We want everyone to be a part of this.”

Other musical acts, including local band MARS (Middle Aged Rock Stars), will play from 6-10 p.m. at the venue following the conclusion of the benefit. Guests must pay a cover charge of $10 for the post-event performances.

Proceeds from the benefit will help the Jones family pay out-of-pocket expenses associated with Jace’s fight against the disease.

“One of the biggest costs is the wheelchair and everything that comes along with it,” Bingham said. “You have to be accessible, you have to have ramps, and then you start to think about other things, like (making) your car (more accessible). Those are the biggest factors we’re looking at.”

Bingham anticipates Jace will be in a wheelchair permanently by December 2024.

“(The wheelchair) is going to help him be mobile because, most likely, by this time next year, he is going to be immobile,” she said.

Additional donations may be made online. For more information about the Dec. 10 benefit, call Bingham at 512-588-9493.

