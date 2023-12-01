GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 4, 2024
Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- presentation, discussion, and action to amend the city’s water and sewer impact fees
- discussion and action regarding water rates for the Capstone Water System for the 2024 calendar year and waiving utility deposits associated with new customers
- update on the design for Park View Park
- public hearing and possible action on the approval of the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- presentation from Granite Shoals Fire Chief Tim Campbell on the April 2024 eclipse
- discussion and action regarding an audit engagement letter with Neffendorf & Blocker P.C.
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action on a funding request from the city of Marble Falls for the EDC to analyze potential downtown locations for a new City Hall
- discussion and action regarding a community leverage grant application to connect several commercial parking lots on the west side of U.S. 281 North
Thursday, Dec. 7
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.