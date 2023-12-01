ANNOUNCEMENT: Starting on December 1st, the DailyTrib.com subscription rates will change. The new renewal rate will be $20 for the yearly membership and $4 for the monthly membership. If you currently have a membership, you will be charged the new rate upon renewal.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 4, 2024

12/01/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • presentation, discussion, and action to amend the city’s water and sewer impact fees
  • discussion and action regarding water rates for the Capstone Water System for the 2024 calendar year and waiving utility deposits associated with new customers
  • update on the design for Park View Park
  • public hearing and possible action on the approval of the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • presentation from Granite Shoals Fire Chief Tim Campbell on the April 2024 eclipse
  • discussion and action regarding an audit engagement letter with Neffendorf & Blocker P.C.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on a funding request from the city of Marble Falls for the EDC to analyze potential downtown locations for a new City Hall
  • discussion and action regarding a community leverage grant application to connect several commercial parking lots on the west side of U.S. 281 North

Thursday, Dec. 7

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

