GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 4, 2024

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

presentation, discussion, and action to amend the city’s water and sewer impact fees

discussion and action regarding water rates for the Capstone Water System for the 2024 calendar year and waiving utility deposits associated with new customers

update on the design for Park View Park

public hearing and possible action on the approval of the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

presentation from Granite Shoals Fire Chief Tim Campbell on the April 2024 eclipse

discussion and action regarding an audit engagement letter with Neffendorf & Blocker P.C.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action on a funding request from the city of Marble Falls for the EDC to analyze potential downtown locations for a new City Hall

discussion and action regarding a community leverage grant application to connect several commercial parking lots on the west side of U.S. 281 North

Thursday, Dec. 7

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

