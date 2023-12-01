Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 24-30, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 24-30, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Belinda Caceres-Murillo, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 24 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): theft of property. Released Nov. 25 on $2,500 bond.

David Lee Licka, 41, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 24 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-assault causing bodily injury. Released Nov. 25 with credit for time served.

Evelin Pineda-Valladares, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 24 by MFPD: theft of property. Released Nov. 25 on $2,500 bond

Kenda Lynette Tucker, 55, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 24 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.

Trampas Paul Howle, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 25 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, disorderly conduct. Released Nov. 26 on $3,000 in bonds.

Tapiwa Eugenia Ngondo, 41, of Georgetown was arrested Nov. 25 by BCSO: fleeing a police officer. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jack Coffee Stewart, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 25 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Louis Arce IV, 40, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 26 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Alayjhia Simone Butler, 19, of Midland was arrested Nov. 26 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): failure to appear-criminal mischief. Released Nov. 29 to an outside agency.

Kacey Lynn MacIntosh, 37, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 26 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Joshua Allen Todd, 36, of Elgin was arrested Nov. 26 by BCSO: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-expired registration, possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 29 on $5,000 bond.

Edward Hershall Alman, 44, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury. Released Nov. 28 on $15,000 bond.

Donald Devereaux, 35, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/detention.

Alfonso Garcia-Velazquez, 34, of Austin was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD: theft of petroleum product, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Released Nov. 28 on $10,000 in bonds.

Rochelle Deana Laridon, 49, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 27 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): displaying unclean/blurred/obstructed license plates. Released Nov. 28 with credit for time served.

Christopher Lee Marquez, 36, of Midland was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $12,000 bond.

Lucero Omani Perez, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: insufficient bond-fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing, insufficient bond-theft of property, insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury, insufficient bond-criminal mischief. Released Nov. 29 on $26,500 in bonds.

Jerry Dean Perkins, 53, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, possession of marijuana.

Chad Dakota Richards, 29, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: harassment. Released Nov. 28 on $3,000 bond.

Cristian-Leonard Santibanez, 24, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Tina Lynn Uvalle, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: insufficient bond-criminal mischief.

Donald Benjamin Fox, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect.

Pedro Martinez Garcia, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 28 by MFPD: failure to appear-arraignment-possession of a controlled substance.

Shay Janecek Holt, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 28 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Susan Shawneen Jeffrey, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Erin Mae O’Connor, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Gregory Edward Beversdorf, 60, was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-attempted capital murder of a public servant, bond withdrawal-aggravated assault against a public servant, bond withdrawal-deadly conduct-discharging a firearm.

Briley Christopher Cornelius, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, SRA-violation of a bond/protective order.

Alberto Palacios, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29 by BPD: failure to appear-racing on the highway. Released Nov. 30 on $2,000 bond.

Dylan Ray White, 17, of Harker Heights was arrested Nov. 29 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, racing on the highway. Released Nov. 30 on $5,000 in bonds.

Timothy Dale Williams, 53, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 29 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 30 on $1,500 bond.

Jason Scott Wilson, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Virginia Zepeda, 43, was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-resisting arrest/search/transport, bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

George Myran Budinksky, 63, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 30 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.

Braelin De Von Dace, 22, of Rosharon was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order.

Gilberto Ibarra, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 30 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Diana Sanchez, 37, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO: failure to appear-reckless driving. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Sky Michael Smith, 45, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Gary Charles Stine, 59, of Austin was arrested Nov. 30 by LCSO: detainer.

Douglas John Sullivan, 61, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO: displaying expired license plates/registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance.

Julio Tapia-Martinez, 48, was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO: failure to appear-harassment.

Layne Michael Wooten, 19, of Llano was arrested Nov. 30 by LCSO: detainer.

