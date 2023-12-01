BCSO K-9 sniffs out missing tot, who is safe and sound post-adventure

Ron, also known as ‘Jag,' is one-half of the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit along with handler Deputy Kyle Ciolfi. The team was instrumental in tracking down a missing child in the Smithwick area east of Marble Falls on RR 1431 on Nov. 28. Photo courtesy of BCSO

A 2-year-old child who went missing in the Smithwick area east of Marble Falls on Nov. 28 was found unharmed in a wooded area thanks to the rapid response from law enforcement, particularly K-9 Ron and the German shepherd’s handler, Deputy Kyle Ciolfi of the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO received a call about the missing child at around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Dozens of officers from multiple agencies arrived on the scene. Ron sniffed out the child by noon.

“When we have these types of calls, everyone on duty tries to respond,” BCSO Capt. Mike Sorenson told DailyTrib.com after the successful operation. “So far, every time we are out looking for somebody, we find them.”

Sorenson explained that the tot was found roaming a considerable distance from their home along with the family’s two dogs. The running theory is the dogs opened the screen door to the home and escaped, followed by the child. Evidence suggests the dogs stayed with the child throughout the adventure.

Drones were deployed during the search to aid the K-9 unit, which is specifically trained in tracking missing persons and detecting narcotics. K-9 Ron joined the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 thanks to a grant from K9’s 4 Cops.

dakota@thepicayune.com

