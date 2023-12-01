ANNOUNCEMENT: Starting on December 1st, the DailyTrib.com subscription rates will change. The new renewal rate will be $20 for the yearly membership and $4 for the monthly membership. If you currently have a membership, you will be charged the new rate upon renewal.

BCISD launches online superintendent search survey

12/01/23 | DailyTrib.com

A survey seeking input into the search for a new Burnet school district superintendent went online Friday, Dec. 1. It will be up until 5 p.m. Dec. 22. 

Officials will hold in-person feedback sessions the week of Dec. 4 (details to come). 

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is replacing Superintendent Dr. Keith McBurnett, who is retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year

The survey consists of seven questions, which should take less than five minutes to answer, according to a media release about the survey. Answers are anonymous.

“Results will be used by the (BCISD Board of Trustees) as they build a final profile of the characteristics they are seeking for a future leader,” the release states.

The first two survey questions determine how the participant relates to the district: non-student household, parent/grandparent, employee.

The next five questions each ask the participant to pick their top three choices from a list. The questions focus on:

No. 3 — BCISD’s most significant strengths (community support, teachers, effective leadership, etc.)

No. 4 — The new superintendent’s most important attributes (expertise, communication skills, good decision-making, etc.)

No. 5 — The new superintendent’s most important qualities (community commitment, enthusiasm, integrity, etc.)

No. 6 — The new superintendent’s accomplishments (doctorate degree, past superintendent experience, campus administration experience, etc.)

No. 7 — The most important items on which a new superintendent should focus (parent relations, curriculum and instruction, enrollment growth, etc.)

