MFISD students, staff honored at November meeting

Marble Falls Elementary School Principal Michael Haley (back, left), MFISD trustees Larry Berkman, Mandy McCary, Gary Boshears, Kevin Virdell, Alex Payson, and Crystal Fonseca Tubig, and Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway on Nov. 13 honored fifth-grade students Cassidy Redman (front, left) and Colton Higgins for their work in the classroom. Courtesy photo

Several students and faculty members of the Marble Falls Independent School District were honored during the Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Nov. 13.

Superintendent’s Award

Marble Falls Elementary School fifth-grade students Cassidy Redman and Colton Higgins were recognized for their character and commitment to academics.

Teachers described Redman as a model student, specifically pointing to her exceptional participation in gifted and talented projects along with the leadership skills she often displays. Redman is also dedicated to academic success.

“She brings so much to classroom discussion, always bringing a positive spin,” MFES Principal Michael Haley said during the meeting. “Her quick wit is a delight. Cassidy definitely deserves this award.”

Higgins was similarly described as a role model by his teachers. He received the honor for his work ethic and commitment to helping inspire others around him. Teachers also noted his dedication to education, kindness, and community service.

“These students who are leaders in the classroom today will become leaders of the future, all while helping others along the way,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway said in a media release. “We are thankful to have kids with strong character and work ethic like Cassidy and Colton in Marble Falls ISD.”

Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Award

Marble Falls Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Darlene Achee was honored with the Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Award.

Achee, who started working at MFES in 2019, received the honor because of her impact on learners over the past four years.

District officials described her as a thoughtful and reflective educator who constantly seeks ways to improve learning outcomes and mentor her colleagues.

Spotlight on Engagement Award

Marble Falls High School teachers Ashley Artega, Dominique Pfeifer, and Lori Reed were each given the Spotlight on Engagement Award for their support of “Flavors of Our Countries,” a recent student-driven initiative to allow kids to share recipes and foods from their respective cultures with classmates.

The three teachers helped students cook lunches for staff and administration. The cross-curricular project incorporated language arts, social studies, and social-emotional well-being.

The district plains to make the event a tradition on campus following its initial success.

“Thank you for thinking outside the box, thank you for loving our kids, and thank you for the support and inspiration you give,” MFHS Principal Patrick Hinson said in a media release.

Spotlight on Excellence Award

Marble Falls High School art teacher Arturo Garcia was nominated by three colleagues for the district’s monthly Spotlight on Excellence Award.

Garcia was cited for his dedication to creating a loving classroom environment that encourages students to thrive academically, creatively, and emotionally.

“He lives the MFISD vision every day,” MFHS advanced art teacher Kim Thomas said in a media release. “He works hard to give kids a space to be themselves and think bigger and deeper about themselves and about life. He gives them the opportunity to be celebrated and recognized by working hard on their art display. On many occasions, I have seen him purchase supplies, share his lunch, and provide safe space for students in need.”

