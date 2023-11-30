Marble Falls Christmas parade and downtown road closures Dec. 1

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Light-Up Parade in downtown Marble Falls is 6 p.m. Dec. 1. File photo

Several roads in downtown Marble Falls will be closed to traffic on Friday, Dec. 1, for the city’s annual Light-Up Parade. The free-to-attend Christmas event gets rolling at 6 p.m.

Planned closures are Yett, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth streets between Avenue J and U.S. 281. Main Street will be closed between Sixth and Yett. Unlike past years, the parade will travel north on Main.

Parking in the parade area will close at 3 p.m. Drivers should avoid the area altogether by 5 p.m.

Restaurants and shops will remain open before, during, and after the parade. Walkway of Lights at nearby Lakeside Park is open until 10 p.m.

No outside alcohol is permitted at the parade. Vendors are not allowed to sell goods on the sidewalks or street within the parade’s footprint. It is also a no-drone zone.

