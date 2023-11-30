ANNOUNCEMENT: Starting on December 1st, the DailyTrib.com subscription rates will change. The new renewal rate will be $20 for the yearly membership and $4 for the monthly membership. If you currently have a membership, you will be charged the new rate upon renewal.

Kingsland Chamber donates $10K to Packsaddle Elementary

11/30/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
Packsaddle Elementary School in Kingsland, Texas

Packsaddle Elementary School will receive a $10,000 donation from the Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce during the campus' annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 5. File photo

The Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce will present a $10,000 donation to Packsaddle Elementary School during the Kingsland campus’ Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The money was raised from ticket sales for the chamber’s first-ever Taste Highland Lakes festival and will go toward purchasing shade to cover the school’s playground.

The chamber will hand over the check at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 150 Pioneer Lane. The tree lighting follows at 5:30 p.m.

“We are delighted to have the Kingsland Chamber present the check at our school’s Literacy Night and Tree Lighting,” Principal Jennifer Caropepe said in a media release. “It is the perfect kick-off to the holiday season. This donation is much needed to help provide shade in the area where our students, teachers, and Kingsland residents come to play.”

Taste Highland Lakes, held in October, showcased food, drinks, and vendors from across the region during an evening of fun and live music. The Kingsland Chamber plans to hold another festival in 2024.

dakota@thepicayune.com

