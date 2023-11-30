Horseshoe Bay women on Texas Beef Council board

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ranch operator and Horseshoe Bay resident Kara Dudley will serve on the Texas Beef Council Board of Directors for fiscal year 2024. Courtesy photo

Kara Dudley of Horseshoe Bay has been elected to serve on the Texas Beef Council Board of Directors for fiscal year 2024, which officially began Oct. 1, the council recently announced. The board consists of 20 directors nominated by producer organizations or industry segments from across the state. They oversee the budget and marketing plans for Beef Checkoff programs.

“As a fifth-generation cattle rancher, I have participated in funding the Beef Checkoff program and understand its importance for marketing beef to consumers,” Dudley said in the TBC media release. “I look forward to representing the interests of fellow cattlemen and women across the state.”

A Central Texas native, Dudley graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with dual bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting, later earning her CPA license. She operates ranches in Llano, Blanco, San Saba, and Upton counties.

Dudley will represent the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association on the TBC board. She has served in many other leadership roles within her community, including the Highland Lakes Legacy Fund, Horseshoe Bay City Parks Committee, Texas Hill Country Wineries Board, and Texas Exes.

Kara and husband James H. Dudley IV live in Horseshoe Bay with their daughter, Louisa.

For more information about the Texas Beef Council and the Beef Checkoff, or to sign up for the Cattle Talk newsletter, visit TexasBeefCheckoff.com.

