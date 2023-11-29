District 19 candidate Biedermann’s listening tour starts in Marble Falls
Kyle Biedermann, a Republican candidate for the District 19 seat in the Texas House of Representatives, kicks off a listening tour in Marble Falls on Dec. 6. The free public event is from 9 a.m. to noon at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 501 FM 2147.
Biedermann was the District 73 representative from 2017-23. He recently announced he is challenging incumbent state Rep. Ellen Troxclair for the District 19 seat, which represents Burnet County. The March 5 GOP primary will determine which of the candidates will move on to the November 2024 general election.
At the Dec. 6 event, Biedermann plans to discuss issues facing Texas while enjoying a free cup of coffee with voters.
“As a small-business owner and active member of the community, I understand how difficult it is for House District 19 constituents to schedule a time to meet and learn more about the candidates running for political office,” Biedermann said in a media release announcing his listening tour. “That’s why I’m doing my best to come to them.”
The Marble Falls stop is a first in a string of meet-and-greets with voters.
“I am planning a series of events throughout the district to meet with constituents over a cup of coffee and discuss the issues they care about most,” Biedermann said. “I want to hear from everybody.”
His campaign platform includes the Texas-Mexico border, preserving the Hill Country, election integrity, and ending the state property tax.
As a state representative for District 73, Biedermann served Gillespie, Comal, and Kendall counties. The six-year representative focused on lowering property taxes, stopping unfunded mandates for public education, the Second Amendment, and property rights.