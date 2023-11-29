District 19 candidate Biedermann’s listening tour starts in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Texas House of Representatives District 19 candidate Kyle Biedermann is scheduled to talk issues and enjoy coffee with potential constituents on Dec. 6 at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 501 FM 2147 in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

Kyle Biedermann, a Republican candidate for the District 19 seat in the Texas House of Representatives, kicks off a listening tour in Marble Falls on Dec. 6. The free public event is from 9 a.m. to noon at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 501 FM 2147.

Biedermann was the District 73 representative from 2017-23. He recently announced he is challenging incumbent state Rep. Ellen Troxclair for the District 19 seat, which represents Burnet County. The March 5 GOP primary will determine which of the candidates will move on to the November 2024 general election.

At the Dec. 6 event, Biedermann plans to discuss issues facing Texas while enjoying a free cup of coffee with voters.

“As a small-business owner and active member of the community, I understand how difficult it is for House District 19 constituents to schedule a time to meet and learn more about the candidates running for political office,” Biedermann said in a media release announcing his listening tour. “That’s why I’m doing my best to come to them.”

The Marble Falls stop is a first in a string of meet-and-greets with voters.

“I am planning a series of events throughout the district to meet with constituents over a cup of coffee and discuss the issues they care about most,” Biedermann said. “I want to hear from everybody.”

His campaign platform includes the Texas-Mexico border, preserving the Hill Country, election integrity, and ending the state property tax.

As a state representative for District 73, Biedermann served Gillespie, Comal, and Kendall counties. The six-year representative focused on lowering property taxes, stopping unfunded mandates for public education, the Second Amendment, and property rights.

