1 dead in TX-71 crash in Horseshoe Bay

11/29/23 | Nathan Bush

An unidentified person died in a two-vehicle collision on Texas 71 near Twisted Oak Drive in Horseshoe Bay on Monday, Nov. 27.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. when a pickup truck traveling eastbound in the westbound lane collided head on with an SUV.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported by Air Evac to Dell Seton Hospital in Austin.

The Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department, Marble Falls Area EMS, Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue, and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

