Mustangs fans have say in coach hire 

Mustangs fans can voice their opinions on the search for a new Marble Falls High School athletic director and head football coach during a community input meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the high school, 2101 Mustang Drive.

“The goal of the community meeting will be to hear from the public what are the qualities, characteristics, and traits that the committee should be looking for in the next athletic director/head football coach,” Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway told DailyTrib.com.

The two-in-one position has been vacant since Brian Herman announced his resignation on Nov. 7. The goal is to find a replacement by mid-December.

“The district is still aiming to have a recommendation to the school board at the Dec. 18 meeting as long as the district has found the right person to lead the athletic department and football program,” Gasaway said.

As of Nov. 27, MFISD has received over 80 resumes. The deadline for applications is Dec. 4.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations Stan Whittle, a star player for the Mustangs in the mid-1990s, will lead those attending the community input meeting through a host of questions designed to aid the district in its search for the right candidates, including the kind of professional experience, skills, and character traits they hope to see in the new hire.

“The district will utilize this feedback while reviewing resumes of candidates to select for interviews and to help craft questions for the interview,” Gasaway said. “The community sharing their priorities allows the district to have that input while aligning it to the district vision to find the right candidate for the position.”

