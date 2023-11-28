4 dead in 281 crash, including ex-TCU player and 2 children

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four people were killed in a three-car collision on U.S. 281 in Round Mountain in Blanco County on Nov. 22, including a former Texas Christian University football player and his two children.

Zach Muckleroy, 44, son Judson, 12, and daughter Lindsey, 9, were identified as three of the victims per a report on MySA.com. The name of the fourth person killed has not yet been released.

Muckleroy’s former coach, Gary Patterson, shared his condolences online after hearing the news.

“With a heavy heart I just wanted to follow up with any of you who hadn’t heard that last night we lost a great Horn Frog, husband, dad and friend Zach Muckleroy and their two children Lindsay and Judson in a head-on collision,” Patterson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Muckleroy was also the chief executive officer of Muckleroy and Falls Construction.

“Zach had a charisma about him and the uncanny ability to light up any room he walked into,” the company posted on Facebook. “He had a charitable heart that made lasting impacts on the Fort Worth Community. He treasured his family and was a proud alumni of TCU.”

Muckleroy’s wife, Lauren, was the only surviving family member in the deadly crash.

“She’s aware that she lost her family,” senior minister Russ Peterman said at a vigil held Nov. 24, per Fox 4 KDFW. “You can only imagine how hard that must be.”

The fatal collision occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Nov. 22 after the driver of a Toyota Tacoma veered into oncoming traffic and struck the Muckleroys’ SUV head on, causing a third vehicle behind the family to also hit the SUV.

The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, North Blanco County EMS, and Marble Falls Police Department assisted at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

