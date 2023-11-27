Nonprofits receive $80K in Service League grants

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Members of the 2023 Highland Lakes Service League Nonprofit Grant Committee are Suzanne Hays (left), Tasha Fitzgibbons, Pam Parsons, Linda Brase, Roxanne Morgan, and Julie Fincher. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Service League awarded $80,000 total in grants to 23 area nonprofit organizations. The grants were presented during a Nov. 8 luncheon.

The league’s mission is to contribute to the betterment of the community through volunteerism and financial support of nonprofits. This year, grants were issued to:

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties*

Pregnancy and Life Center

Weakday Ministries

Community Resource Centers of Texas

Cowboy Christmas for Kids in Llano

Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area

Wesley Respite Center

Camp Agape

Open Door Recovery House

Marble Falls Senior Activity Center

Burnet Volunteer Fire Department

Sleep In Heavenly Peace

The Helping Center Learn for Life Program

Literacy Highland Lakes

Oakalla Library

Highland Lakes Crisis Network

Workforce Network

Hill Country Humane Society

PetPALS Spay and Neuter Program

The Falls on the Colorado Museum

Friends of Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery

*Funds are used exclusively in Burnet County.

Applications for grants are evaluated and awarded based on funds available and the current needs of the community. All funds awarded must be used to serve the communities of Burnet and Llano counties.

Over the past five years, the Highland Lakes Service League has contributed more than $200,000 to local charitable organizations. Funds are raised throughout the year, but the primary fund drive is the annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction held in January. Tickets for the Jan. 27, 2024, event go on sale on Dec. 5 at bidpal.net/cwcd24.

For available sponsorships, item donations, and underwriting opportunities, contact Darlene Hargett, cwcd.hlsl@gmail.com or 713-805-2325.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.