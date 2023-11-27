Nonprofits receive $80K in Service League grants
The Highland Lakes Service League awarded $80,000 total in grants to 23 area nonprofit organizations. The grants were presented during a Nov. 8 luncheon.
The league’s mission is to contribute to the betterment of the community through volunteerism and financial support of nonprofits. This year, grants were issued to:
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul
- Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties*
- Pregnancy and Life Center
- Weakday Ministries
- Community Resource Centers of Texas
- Cowboy Christmas for Kids in Llano
- Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity
- CASA for the Highland Lakes Area
- Wesley Respite Center
- Camp Agape
- Open Door Recovery House
- Marble Falls Senior Activity Center
- Burnet Volunteer Fire Department
- Sleep In Heavenly Peace
- The Helping Center Learn for Life Program
- Literacy Highland Lakes
- Oakalla Library
- Highland Lakes Crisis Network
- Workforce Network
- Hill Country Humane Society
- PetPALS Spay and Neuter Program
- The Falls on the Colorado Museum
- Friends of Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery
*Funds are used exclusively in Burnet County.
Applications for grants are evaluated and awarded based on funds available and the current needs of the community. All funds awarded must be used to serve the communities of Burnet and Llano counties.
Over the past five years, the Highland Lakes Service League has contributed more than $200,000 to local charitable organizations. Funds are raised throughout the year, but the primary fund drive is the annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction held in January. Tickets for the Jan. 27, 2024, event go on sale on Dec. 5 at bidpal.net/cwcd24.
For available sponsorships, item donations, and underwriting opportunities, contact Darlene Hargett, cwcd.hlsl@gmail.com or 713-805-2325.