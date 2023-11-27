Applications open for toy drive distributions

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Volunteers for Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Burnet County Santa’s Helpers, and Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach are now taking applications for their upcoming toy distributions in Burnet County. All three are collecting toys throughout the season, which includes donations collected during The Picayune Magazine-KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive on Dec. 6.

At least four other toy drives in Burnet and Llano counties are also underway. What you need to know to donate, apply, and pick up is all right here!

The Picayune Magazine-KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune toys go to:

BURNET COUNTY SANTA’S HELPERS

Application deadline is Dec. 6.

Apply at the Burnet County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. (You can also leave donations there.) Applications are available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Dec. 6, except on Saturday and Sunday, when the courthouse is closed.

Distribution is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the AgriLife Building, 607 N. Vanderveer in Burnet.

Serves families living in Burnet County.

HIGHLAND LAKES CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS

Application deadline is Dec. 11.

Pick up applications at the Community Resource Center/The Helping Center at 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls or the Department of Health and Human Services Office at 1406 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls.

Distribution begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive. Specific times are determined by application number.

Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids serves children living within the Marble Falls Independent School District boundaries, except for Highland Lakes Elementary School, which applies through Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach (see below).

Volunteers are needed to help fill bags from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Volunteers are also needed for distribution, which begins after a free lunch for volunteers. Sign up here.

Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach

Application deadline is Dec. 14.

Pickup applications at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals, or in Marble Falls at the Community Resource Center and The Helping Center at 1016 Broadway or the Department of Health and Human Services Office at 1406 Resource Parkway.

Distribution is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 16, at Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View in Granite Shoals.

Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach serves children in the Highland Lakes Elementary attendance zone in Granite Shoals.

Donations can be dropped off in the boats parked at the Granite Shoals Fire Department at 8410 RR 1431 or Quarry Park by the lights display at 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road as part of Operation Fill the Boats.

Cash donations may be mailed to Granite Christmas Outreach, P.O. Box 1817, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

For more information, send a message to the organizers on the Christmas Outreach Facebook page.

OTHER PROGRAMS

Jesus’ Toys for Kids

Joseph’s Food Pantry

706 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

P.O. Box 804, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Distribution is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals.

Provides new, unwrapped toys for infants to 12 years old. No restrictions on where children live.

Drop off donations at the food pantry or call Pastors Mary Lou and Roy Guerrero at 830-220-2344.

Blue Santa

Marble Falls Police Department

606 Avenue N, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Blue Santa provides toys for Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids. Application deadlines and pickup locations are the same. Distribution is also at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Marble Falls Middle School.

Drop-off donations at:

Marble Falls Public Safety Building, 606 Avenue N

Marble Falls Fire Rescue, 700 Avenue N

Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St.

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department, 1808 Second St.

Cash and check donations may be dropped off to the Records Clerk at the Marble Falls Public Safety facility at 606 Avenue N. Make checks payable to Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Inc. You may also mail checks to P.O Box 1750, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

Brown Santa

Application deadline is Dec. 8.

Pick up applications at any of the Justice of the Peace offices in Llano County or the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano.

Toys will be delivered on Friday, Dec. 15. Instructions for applying are on the application forms.

Brown Santa delivers toys within Llano County.

Donations can be dropped at the Sheriff’s Office or the East Llano County Annex at 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam.

Angel Tree Toy Drive

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

1719 Ridgeview, Kingsland, TX 78639

325-388-3440 or angeltree@highlandlakescasa.com

Pick a card from an Angel Tree to fulfill the wishes of a foster family. Deadline is Dec. 8 to bring in items requested on the Angel Tree cards.

Angel trees can be found at:

Braced Orthodontics, 609 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls

Security State Bank, 508 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls

Main Street Consignments, 216 Main St. in Marble Falls

Atkins Pharmacy, 701 Third St. in Marble Falls

State Farm, Shane Stewart, 301 Gateway North, Marble Falls

TX State Farm, 601 Buchanan Drive in Burnet

First United Bank, 311 RM 2900 in Kingsland

First Baptist Church of Child Development, 901 La Ventana in Marble Falls

Donations can be left at:

JBar Enterprises, 2105 S. Water St. in Burnet.

Edward Jones: Mark Storm, Tim Herning, Krysta Huckabee (all Lampasas locations)

Lonestar Capital Bank locations in Marble Falls, Johnson City, and Blanco

Monetary or gift card donations can be sent to:

CASA of the Highland Lakes

ATTN: Angel Tree Program

1719 Ridgeview

Kingsland, TX 78639

