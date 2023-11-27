SUBSCRIBE NOW

1 dead in Nov. 26 collision on TX-71

11/27/23 | Nathan Bush

One person was killed in a collision on Texas 71 in Llano County on Nov. 26.

A driver traveling southbound attempted to pass another vehicle by crossing into the northbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle. No identifying information about the deceased was released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the wreck.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, and obey traffic control devices and always wear your safety belt,” DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell told DailyTrib.com.

nathan@thepicayune.com

