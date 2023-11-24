CRC receives $25,000 matching grant; donate online or in person

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Between now and Dec. 31, every dollar donated to the Community Resource Centers of Texas benevolence fund will be matched by Create Healthy. The Fredericksburg-based nonprofit chose the CRC as one of 10 area nonprofits to receive up to $25,000 in matching funds.

“One hundred percent of all donations to the benevolence fund go directly back into the community to help people,” CRC Director of Community Engagement Maryum Mitchell told DailyTrib.com.

Donations may be made through the CRC’s website at crctx.org/contribute. You can direct your donation to any of the four counties under the CRC umbrella: Burnet, Blanco, Llano, or Williamson.

Donations also may be dropped off at the CRC office, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“Hundreds of individuals have gained economic stability and resources that have helped them lead prosperous, goal-driven lives,” CRC Executive Director Lucy Murphy said in a media statement. “When you give to the Community Resource Centers of Texas, you are not only helping a client out of a difficult situation … you are establishing the hope they need to create a better future for themselves and their families.”

