Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 17-23, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 17-23, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jacob Glenn Bender, 36, of Amarillo was arrested Nov. 17 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): SRA-forgery of a financial instrument.

Ramon Compean, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: SRA-fraudulent intent to obtain a controlled substance, motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $55,000 in bonds.

Christopher Lee Edward Crumley, 25, of Lometa was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: surety surrender-violation of bond/protective order.

James Matthew Duncan, 48, of Corpus Christi was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: failure to appear-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Michael David Friar, 40, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: assault on family/household member.

Chad D. Hutton, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal mischief. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Gustavo Santiago Longoria, 27, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: surety surrender-unlawful restraint, surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Darrell Robert Marx, 40, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 17 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 18 on $1,500 bond.

Ashley Marie Noe, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: contempt of court. Released Nov. 20 with credit for time served.

Raul Palacios-De Paz, 49, was arrested Nov. 17 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Nov. 20 to ICE.

Gonzalo Reyes, 26, of Llano was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Matthew Lee Rose, 58, of Leander was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 20 on $5,000 bond.

Giovanni Villegas-Izquierdo, 32, of Houston was arrested Nov. 17 by ICE: detainer.

Michael Allen Volz, 52, of Brooksville, Florida, was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Aron Worley, 41, of Leander was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $100,000 bond.

Bradley Alan Chelette, 41, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): public intoxication. Released Nov. 19 on $500 bond.

Jeser E. De Jesus, 29, of Austin was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: criminal trespass. Released Nov. 19 on $1,500 bond.

Jose Ramiro Jimenez, 34, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 18 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Jose Ramiro Jimenez, 34, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 21 to an outside agency.

Tyler Wayne Leck, 26, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18 by BPD: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 22 on $5,000 bond.

Tamara Lee Miller, 54, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 18 by GSPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released Nov. 19 on $500 bond.

Nicholas Dane Nail, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released Nov. 19 on $25,000 bond.

Christopher James Stanley, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: interfering with an emergency request for assistance, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 21 on $7,500 bonds.

Justine Nicole Chambers, 38, of Leander was arrested Nov. 19 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released Nov. 21 on $500 bond.

Kimberly Colby Felan, 54, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 19 by BTPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 21 on $2,500 bond.

Juan Gonzalez-Martinez, 36, was arrested Nov. 19 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 20 to ICE.

Nathaniel Christian Looney, 24, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 19 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 20 on $5,000 bond.

Jacob Mabanza, 24, was arrested Nov. 19 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 20 to ICE.

Rufino Meza-Galvez, 37, was arrested Nov. 19 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 20 to ICE.

Jose Nieves-Barrientos, 52, was arrested Nov. 19 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 20 to ICE.

Marselo Rodriguez-Alanez, 40, was arrested Nov. 19 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 20 to ICE.

Edward Reynaldo Trejo Benitez, 18, of Austin was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released Nov. 20 on $5,000 bond.

Daniel Vargas-Chaparro, 24, was arrested Nov. 19 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 20 to ICE.

James Edward Bourland, 66, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 20 by BTPD: sexual assault.

Juan Israel Flores, 47, of Austin was arrested Nov. 20 by BPD: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, credit/debit card abuse.

Michael Arce Hernandez, 44, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 20 by BPD: parole violation.

Kirk Daniel Hullum, 39, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO: commitment-burglary of a habitation.

Fernando Jaramillo-Macedo, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 20 by GSPD: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-open container-driver, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license, no driver’s license, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Grant McGee, 27, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

John Jamyz Melton, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO: parole violation.

Gerardo Ramirez-Zapata Jr., 34, was arrested Nov. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 21 to ICE.

Bailey Joanne Lumet Russell, 28, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Chad Windfield Turner, 50, of San Saba was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal mischief.

Iliana Cardenas Williams, 37, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 20 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Nov. 21 on personal recognizance.

Robert Frederico Hernandez, 34, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, theft of mail/identifying information, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Kyle Clayton Mulholland, 33, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO: sexual assault of a child (2 counts).

Joshua Ryan Terry, 31, of Bastrop was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance.

Briley Christopher Cornelius, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 22 by BPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victor Hugo Garcia Jr., 19, of Cameron was arrested Nov. 22 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Patrick Alan Howse, 59, of Austin was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member.

Julissa Rodriguez Lopez-Valdez, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 22 by MFPD: no valid driver’s license, violation of a promise to appear, running a stop sign, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-violation of a city ordinance.

Mario Sanchez, 33, of Elgin was arrested Nov. 22 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid, open container-driver. Released Nov. 23 on $1,500 bond.

Harley Ray Dobbs, 18, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23 by BPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of vehicles, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage. Released same day on $33,000 in bonds.

Victor Escalante-Barrera, 28, was arrested Nov. 23 by ICE: detainer.

Jose Luis Estrada-Osorio, 24, was arrested Nov. 23 by ICE: detainer.

Daniel McClain, 40, of Los Angeles was arrested Nov. 23 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew James McCormick, 19, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 23 by BPD: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of vehicles, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage.

William Thomas Reyes, 42, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23 by BCSO: assault. Released same day on $500 bond.

Dylan Robbins, 18, of Llano was arrested Nov. 23 by BPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of vehicles, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage. Released same day on $33,000 in bonds.

Stacey Roschelle Waller, 55, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 23 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

