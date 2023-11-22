SUBSCRIBE NOW

Celebrate Christmas at the Quarry

11/22/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
Christmas at the Quarry in Granite Shoals

Granite Shoals opens its first-ever Christmas at the Quarry on Nov. 25. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals welcomes Santa Claus to town on Saturday, Nov. 25, with its annual Santa Dash parade and the lighting of its first-ever Christmas at the Quarry.

Santa Dash weaves through city streets on its way to City Hall and Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Residents can join the parade along the route with their own decorated golf carts or trucks and trailers. At the park, meet Santa for photos and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. At dark, the Christmas display will be lit and open to the public.

Santa Dash route in Granite Shoals
map of the Granite Shoals Santa Dash route was provided by the city so residents can follow along and help guide Santa to Quarry Park. Courtesy image

Christmas at the Quarry replaces the city’s longtime Christmas by the Highway. Lighted displays will line the drive to City Hall. The Granite Shoals Beautification Advisory Group has been working for weeks to get the display ready in time for the Nov. 25 ceremony.

Gathering for the Santa Dash begins at 3 p.m. at City Hall. The parade starts at 3:45 p.m. and ends at about 5:15 p.m.

You can still donate to the Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach program, which provides toys to children and families in need during the holidays. Toy donations can be made at the Granite Shoals Police Department, 410 N. Phillips Ranch Road, and the Fire Department, 8410 RR 1431. Donations will be accepted leading up to Dec. 25.

