Avoid drunken or drowsy driving on Thanksgiving, a dangerous travel day

Four million Texans are expected to travel for the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday. The Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be cautious as they make their way to Turkey Day destinations on Thursday, Nov. 23.

“Don’t turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams in a media release. “A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life, and the lives of others. It’s just not worth it.”

TxDOT’s warning centered on drunken driving, which tends to increase around the holidays. Thanksgiving is one of the more dangerous days for travel, according to the American Safety Council, because of a rise in drunken or reckless driving and the rushed nature of travel due to most people not having the preceding day off from work.

Road fatalities numbered 1,246 during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday, according to TxDOT.

The American Red Cross has several tips for traveling safely during the holidays:

Make sure your car is in good condition for a road trip.

Be well rested and alert.

Buckle up, slow down, and don’t drive impaired.

Give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cellphones. Distracted driving incidents claimed the lives of 3,522 Americans in 2021.

Make frequent stops. During long trips, rotate drivers. If you’re too tired to drive, stop and get some rest. A four-year study from AAA conducted from 2009-13 showed that 328,000 car accidents were caused by drowsy driving each year in that timespan. Of those, 6,400 of those were fatal.

