Renowned author Paulette Jiles stopping by Marble Falls library

Paulette Jiles is the author of 11 novels, including 'News of the World,' a National Book Award finalist that was made into a movie starring Tom Hanks. She will present an Author Talk series program at the Marble Falls Public Library on Nov. 30. Courtesy photos

National Book Award finalist Paulette Jiles will be at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St., at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, as part of the library’s Author Talk series. Jiles wrote the novel “News of the World,” released in 2016 and made into a movie starring Tom Hanks in 2020. Her latest book, “Chenneville,” was released Sept. 12 and will be available for sale and signing at the event.

“Several patrons mentioned how much they enjoyed her books and that it would be great to have her for the author program,” Library Director Amanda Rose said. “I did some research about how to contact her, wrote her a letter, and she responded. She said she loved Marble Falls and would love to come.”

Jiles lives south of San Antonio and is promoting “Chenneville,” the latest in what some call her Southwest Saga of books that began with “The Color of Lightning” in 2009. “News of the World” was followed by “Simon the Fiddler” in 2020. All are set in Texas in the aftermath of the Civil War.

The author, memoirist, and poet has published 11 novels, six short story collections, and two nonfiction books, including the memoir “Cousins.”

Rose said she had not read Jiles’ work until it was recommended by library patrons.

“I fell in love with her writing style,” she said.

Author Talk brings in one adult and one children’s book writer to speak at the library each fall and spring. Recently, children’s author Dan Santat drew a crowd of over 300 total to two back-to-back events at the Marble Falls library. Santat received the Caldecott Medal as author and illustrator of “The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend.” He recently won the 2023 National Book Award in the Young People’s Literature category for “A First Time for Everything.”

“We used to have authors more regularly before COVID,” Rose said. “We are starting to build our momentum back.”

The program is funded by the Friends of the Marble Falls Library, which raises money in multiple ways, including the Library Thrift Store at 300 Avenue J.

The store is having a 50 percent off everything sale on Black Friday, Nov. 24, Rose said, urging everyone to pay the shop a visit.

“That helps us bring in authors for sure,” she said.

