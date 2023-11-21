Burnet square lights up Nov. 25

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce lights the city's official Christmas tree and the courthouse square at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Burnet officially flips the switch to its Christmas tree and the courthouse square at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Get there before 5 p.m. for holiday entertainment and free hot chocolate. Downtown shops and the Historic Burnet County Jail will be open until 6:30 p.m. to check off gift lists and for tours, respectively.

The event also officially opens the city’s Trail of Lights display, which is at three locations: the courthouse, Hamilton Creek Park, and Wallace Riddell Park.

This is just the second year for the Burnet Chamber of Commerce square lighting, which is linked to Small Business Saturday, a national day encouraging shoppers to spend money locally.

“Last year was great, especially for a first-year event,” said chamber Executive Director Allison McKee. “We had a few hundred people attend. We learned we didn’t have enough hot chocolate.”

That problem has been solved with a free hot chocolate booth near the Christmas tree, where Mrs. Claus will be reading to children at 5 p.m. You can also get hot chocolate at the old jail, 109 S. Pierce St., where tours of the renovated three-story building will be offered through 6:30 p.m.

Also at 5 p.m., the Burnet High School choir and Highlandettes drill team will perform on the square.

A new addition this year, Blizzard the Elf will be hiding around the square, waiting for children to find him and take a selfie. Tag @CityofBurnet on social media to be entered for a chance to win a prize.

“I’ll be moving around the square throughout the season, so make sure to keep taking those selfies,” said Blizzard, adding, “Merry Christmas!”

suzanne@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.