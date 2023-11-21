Burnet square lights up Nov. 25
Burnet officially flips the switch to its Christmas tree and the courthouse square at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Get there before 5 p.m. for holiday entertainment and free hot chocolate. Downtown shops and the Historic Burnet County Jail will be open until 6:30 p.m. to check off gift lists and for tours, respectively.
The event also officially opens the city’s Trail of Lights display, which is at three locations: the courthouse, Hamilton Creek Park, and Wallace Riddell Park.
This is just the second year for the Burnet Chamber of Commerce square lighting, which is linked to Small Business Saturday, a national day encouraging shoppers to spend money locally.
“Last year was great, especially for a first-year event,” said chamber Executive Director Allison McKee. “We had a few hundred people attend. We learned we didn’t have enough hot chocolate.”
That problem has been solved with a free hot chocolate booth near the Christmas tree, where Mrs. Claus will be reading to children at 5 p.m. You can also get hot chocolate at the old jail, 109 S. Pierce St., where tours of the renovated three-story building will be offered through 6:30 p.m.
Also at 5 p.m., the Burnet High School choir and Highlandettes drill team will perform on the square.
A new addition this year, Blizzard the Elf will be hiding around the square, waiting for children to find him and take a selfie. Tag @CityofBurnet on social media to be entered for a chance to win a prize.
“I’ll be moving around the square throughout the season, so make sure to keep taking those selfies,” said Blizzard, adding, “Merry Christmas!”