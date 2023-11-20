Salvation Army units in Burnet, Marble Falls merge; bell ringers needed

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

These Salvation Army volunteers are looking for fellow bell ringers to collect donations in front of Walmart in Marble Falls from Black Friday through Christmas Eve: (back row, from left) John Green, Stephen Thomas, Trish Walker, Vickie Seiley, Preston Ingram, Brooks Blake, Rev. George Perry, Dawn Capra, (front, left) Yvonne Perkins, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead, Rita Ingram, and Sue Kennedy. Courtesy photo

The Salvation Army units in Burnet and Marble Falls have combined into the Salvation Army of Burnet County, which is looking for bell ringers to collect donations starting Black Friday and continuing through Christmas Eve in front of the Marble Falls Walmart.

The merger became official in November. All Salvation Army requests will be handled in a single location at the Community Resource Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls. Site Coordinator Trish Walker helps with Salvation Army requests.

The organization provides emergency financial assistance for lodging, food, medications, utilities, and rent.

“We need to be a county-wide unit, not a two-town unit,” said Preston Ingram, interim chair of the Salvation Army of Burnet County. “It’s just crazy for Marble Falls and Burnet to be competitive for money. This county is just exploding, and this just makes sense.”

The two units have always helped those outside of the city limits, but many people thought it did not because of the two designations.

“Burnet County continues to grow at a rapid pace,” Ingram said. “Merging our two local service units gives us the opportunity to grow our mission of service to county residents as needs continue to increase.”

The local Salvation Army raises between $20,000 and $25,000 a year through bell ringer collections outside Walmart. The effort is supported by members of the county’s three Rotary Clubs: the Rotary Club of Burnet, the Rotary Club of Marble Falls, and the Daybreak Rotary of Marble Falls.

Anyone can help by signing up online and going through a brief training, Ingram said. You can also donate online. Ringing slots are two hours each and mostly on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We need more people involved in the Salvation Army,” Ingram said. “We are looking to grow with the county’s population.”

