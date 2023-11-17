Walkway of Lights shines Nov. 17-Dec. 31

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Walkway of Lights runs Nov. 17-Dec. 31, 2023, at Lakeside Park in Marble Falls. Photo by Ronnie Madrid/Divine Radiance Photography

Enjoy 2 million-plus Christmas lights and over 350 illuminated sculptures when Walkway of Lights flips the switch on Friday, Nov. 17, at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls. The display is open daily from 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 31, weather permitting.

Visitors can check the city of Marble Falls’ Facebook and Instagram pages at about 3 p.m. each day for rain closures.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Donation boxes will be posted throughout the Walkway paths. Guests can also give via credit card at DipJar.

Local nonprofits will run a concession stand at the event, dishing out holiday treats such as cookies, hot chocolate, and coffee. Santa will be on site for photos on Fridays and Saturdays starting Nov. 18 and continuing through Dec. 23.

Parking is available on the west end of Buena Vista Drive and the corner of Yett and Main streets. Spots are free but limited.

Leashed dogs are allowed into the display, but drones, bicycles, skateboards, and Segways are not permitted on the paths.

For more holiday lights displays, parades, and events, browse the Highland Lakes Christmas Lights Guide at 101HighlandLakes.com.

