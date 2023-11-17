GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 20, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

recognition of Tom Rapp for Hill Country Litter Lifters

update from Air Evac

approval of interlocal agreement to provide certain dispatch services between the cities of Burnet and Marble Falls

discussion and action on a sales contract for property in the floodway

update on water purchase from the Lower Colorado River Authority

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

application for LCRA grant funding

discussion and action regarding service agreement with Arch Technical Services

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.