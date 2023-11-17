GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 20, 2023
Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- recognition of Tom Rapp for Hill Country Litter Lifters
- update from Air Evac
- approval of interlocal agreement to provide certain dispatch services between the cities of Burnet and Marble Falls
- discussion and action on a sales contract for property in the floodway
- update on water purchase from the Lower Colorado River Authority
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- application for LCRA grant funding
- discussion and action regarding service agreement with Arch Technical Services
