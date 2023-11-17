SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 20, 2023

11/17/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • recognition of Tom Rapp for Hill Country Litter Lifters
  • update from Air Evac
  • approval of interlocal agreement to provide certain dispatch services between the cities of Burnet and Marble Falls
  • discussion and action on a sales contract for property in the floodway
  • update on water purchase from the Lower Colorado River Authority

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • application for LCRA grant funding
  • discussion and action regarding service agreement with Arch Technical Services

